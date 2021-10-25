NC couple charged after missing baby found dead 30 years ago

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Police have arrested two people in the death of a missing baby whose remains were found in a trash can rack on the North Carolina coast more than 30 years ago.

The Nags Head Police Department says in a news release that 54-year-old Scott Gordon Poole and his wife, Robin Lynn Bynum, 51, were arrested on Thursday by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

The duo, of Taylorsville, were both charged with concealing the birth of a child.

In April 1991, Nags Head police officers the remains of an infant who had been dead for some time.

A medical examiner determined the child died of blunt force trauma and asphyxiation.

“The tragedy of this child’s death and the manner in which his body was disposed of is compounded by the fact that, until now, no one has been found responsible for this incredibly heartbreaking act,” Nags Head Police Chief Phil Webster said in a statement.

Poole and Byrum were booked into the custody of the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office with bond for both set at $250,000.

They have since been transferred to the Dare County Detention Center.