NC couple dies in ‘murder-suicide,’ Robeson County deputies say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – A husband and wife are dead Sunday following what investigators call a “murder-suicide.”

Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Robert Bessie Road just outside of Lumberton Sunday morning, according to Robeson County Major Damien McLean.

That’s where he said they found the bodies of a husband, 66, and wife, 62. McLean said the man shot his wife before shooting himself.

The department’s homicide division is investigating this case. The names of those involved were not released by deputies.

