VALE, N.C. (WJZY) — A husband and wife face felony child abuse charges after home security footage showed a child ‘being spanked with a wooden paddle’ at a Lincoln County home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jonathan Orren, Silvia Orren (Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say they received a report from the Cleveland County Department of Social Services on May 12 concerning the abuse of a child at the Orren’s residence. The six-year-old child was in speech therapy and a therapist noticed bruising on her bottom.

A social worker then visited the victim’s residence to meet with the parents. That’s where photos of a wooden paddle with holes drilled into it were taken, the report stated.

Authorities say the social worker also viewed security footage at the home, showing the child being spanked.

Detectives followed up at the residence, and the investigation revealed ‘the child had been abused on a number of different occasions.’

Jonathan Orren, 38, was released on a $7,500 secured bond. Silvia Orren, 39, was released on an unsecured bond. They were each charged with felony child abuse involving serious injury.

Officials advised the six-year-old and her five-year-old brother have been removed from the home and are with relatives out of the state.