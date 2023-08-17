MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Morehead City couple is facing murder charges after a man was stabbed to death where the suspect fled to Tennessee.

On August 16, deputies with the Putnam County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office served Nicholas “Nico” Chino Ayodoro, 31, of Morehead City with one open count of murder following a warrant issued by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office on August 3.

Officials said Ayodoro was arrested under the alias of Andres Ramirez-Gomez on July 30 following an attempted robbery and car-jacking by knifepoint that occurred at a gas station in Tennessee.

On August 4, Carteret County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Margarita Ramon Campos, 43, also of Morehead City, for one count of accessory after the fact of murder.

Investigators said on June 25, a fight happened between Ayodoro and the victim, Angel Jhonny Perez De Los Santos, 40, outside his home in Newport.

During the fight, De Los Santos was stabbed three times in the torso. The victim was transported to Naval Medical Center on Camp Lejeune and then airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. He died on July 13 after being in critical condition since the stabbing.

Detectives say Ayodoro fled North Carolina with the assistance of Campos after the incident.

Extradition arrangements were underway for Ayodoro to be transported back to North Carolina. Campos remained in the Carteret County Jail with no bond.