NC couple gets a surprise during socially distant wedding ceremony

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – It might seem difficult to get married during a pandemic, but Teaven and Brittany Johnson made that happen — and they got a surprise with it.

The couple wed at Mount Zion Holy United Church in Williamston on Saturday.

With only a small amount of family present, the couple was prepared for a wedding ‘quarantine style.’

However, the groom and other friends and family had a surprise up their sleeve.

After the couple said ‘I do,’ they walked out to the front porch of the church.

Once outside, the newlyweds were met with honking, cheering, and loved ones waving outside their cars.

The bride had no idea what was happening, but both were thrilled.

“It means a lot,” said groom Teaven Johnson.

“It just means so much because they are the reasons why our love is so strong. So, we love our family our church family…everybody so much.”

After the surprise, everyone gathered — at a distance — in the side yard of the church for pictures.

