RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina couple is planning a trip to Hawaii after winning more than $330,000 in the lottery.

Education Lottery officials said Friday that Raymond Hatch Jr. won a big Cash 5 jackpot on June 12 and now might have big plans with his wife Brenda.

“She’s always wished that she could go to Hawaii so I figure we can do it now,” Hatch said.

The couple from High Point bought the lucky Quick Pick ticket using online play.

“Every one of the numbers in the Quick Pick are actually lucky numbers that I use,” Brenda Hatch said. “I guess I really got some great mojo going on.”

Brenda Hatch says she has been predicting for “months now” that they would win the lottery.

They collected their prize of $239,960 after taxes were withheld on Thursday.