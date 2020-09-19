NC couple holds ‘SteelPanther Bowl’ football-themed wedding

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Newlyweds Donna and Jonas Tharp have something in common.

“He is a die-hard Steeler fan, I’m a die-hard Panther fan, we love football,” said Donna.

They thought of the perfect way to kickoff their marriage. They hosted the “SteelPanther Bowl,” a Panthers and Steelers-themed wedding.

“We had talked about it before. We wanted to be different. We didn’t want it to be your regular everyday wedding,” saidd Jonas.

They punted any idea of your ideal wedding. With friends and family spectating, Donna walked down the aisle in her gameday best.

“I came down the aisle in Luke Kuechly, he wore TJ Watt,” she said.

At the altar, or goalpost, there were no Terrible Towels, only wedding vows. The minister took her officiating duties literally.

“She was blowing whistles like a false start, offsides, too much celebration. It was phenomenal.”

As you’d guess, it wasn’t your standard reception. The postgame party was a full-on tailgate, even down to the cake.

“We had it set up like when you go to football games and you got big ol’ grills and smokers,” said Jonas.

With their teammates on the sideline and their anniversary date on their backs, Team Tharp found the end zone.

