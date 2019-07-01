NC teen couple killed during marijuana deal, 2 charged

Myla Payne (left) and Xavier Stevenson , both 19, were killed Saturday night. WECT photo from Russell Canete

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) – The two suspects accused of killing a Brunswick County man and woman in Winnabow over the weekend made their first court appearances Monday afternoon.

Logan Neal Young, 19, of Winnabow, and Joshua Larmonte Carter, 20, of Southport, are both charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Logan Neal Young, left, and Joshua Larmonte Carter (Source: WECT from Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office)

In court, prosecutors said Young, without explanation, confessed to shooting and killing both Xavier Stevenson and Myla Payne, both 19, during a marijuana deal late Saturday night.

According to prosecutors, Stevenson agreed to give a discounted amount of marijuana to Young with the understanding that Young would turn around and sell it later.

The four people later met up on Lee Buck Road in Winnabow around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. During the meeting, there was a dispute on the discount that Stevenson was going to give Young on the deal, according to officials.

As Stevenson and Payne were driving away, Stevenson got out the car to use the bathroom, authorities say. Prosecutors say Young then pulled up next to Stevenson and fatally shot him and Payne.

As Young and Carter were trying to remove Payne’s body from the car, they saw headlights coming down the road and took off on foot, officials said.

Arrest warrants indicate that Young and Carter were armed with a .44 magnum handgun and allegedly stole five ounces of marijuana and $500 in cash from Stevenson and Payne.

Both suspects are currently held under no bond in the Brunswick County Detention Center.

Their next court date is July 23.

