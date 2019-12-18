NC couple left in limbo after garbage truck smashes into home, company never reimburses them

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Months after a garbage truck crashed in a Greensboro home the damage is still left with no signs of repair.

Home surveillance video from the house on Phillipsburg Court captured the moments a Republic Services trash truck plowed into the home that sits in a cul-de-sac. Investigators say the driver hit the brakes on the truck, but they failed, causing the accident.

Malea Jones and her fiancé own the home. They say one of their relatives was inside when the truck plowed into the home, but thankfully no one was injured.

“It was May 23. It was a Thursday, and, unfortunately, that day will never exactly mean the same,” said Jones.

Two weeks before the accident, the couple had plans to put their house on the market and still haven’t been able to do so eight months later.

“We’re spending our savings that we would have put on a house in Tennessee because we can`t sell this house,” said Jones.

For the last eight months, the home has been uninhabitable. The gaping hole left in the garage has been boarded up, there’s a hole in a portion of the roof and the homeowner says mold and algae are beginning to grow inside of the home.

“Unfortunately, the nightmare has just continued because it’s not been their priority, even though I bet we have more than 30 emails to the company asking, ‘What`s going on? When are we going to get reimbursed?'” she said.

Even though the couple has their own insurance, they say Republic Services told them they would take care of the repairs and reimburse them the funds they’ve spent to repair the home. Jones said they haven’t received a dime from the company.

“The only person that has called and checked on us, ironically, was the trash truck driver. That’s how traumatic it was for him,” said Jones.

FOX8 reached out to the company and they release this statement:

Republic Services and its third-party claims adjuster who handles Republic’s claims have worked extensively with the homeowners to repair damage that they incurred in this incident. Payments have been made to cover certain damages and expenses and currently, our third-party adjuster continues to work with the building contractor to determine and make necessary repairs to the property. Republic Services

“Why would you have not gotten on this right from the beginning and it would have cost them much less money to take care of it and, you know, just move on, but that has not been their approach. They have been very difficult to work with,” said Jones.

Jones said the driver told her he had put in a maintenance request days before the accident to get the brakes fixed on the truck. She feels like this accident could have been prevented.

The couple has hired a contractor to make the repairs. It could take up at least four to six months to complete.

