NC couple sought after baby girl abducted, deputies say

Tabitha Helms (left) with Brooklyn Helms. Joshua Meece (far right) also with Brooklyn. Images from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the biological parents of 11-month-old Brooklyn Helms in regards to her abduction Sunday morning.

Brooklyn was in the Department of Social Services custody prior to her abduction.

Brooklyn has strawberry blonde hair, is 2 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 28 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red dress with white polka dots.

The first suspect, Joshua Meece, 32 has “brownish blonde hair and scruffy beard,” he is 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

“[Meece was] Last seen wearing Camouflage shorts, black t-Shirt and black shoes. He has tattoo of “Trevor” on inner arm and “I walk alone ” on inner left arm. Suspect is biological father of Brooklyn,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Tabitha Helms, 24, is the second suspect in the abduction, she is 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 230 pounds, according to law enforcement, she has bleach blonde hair with black coloring and blue streaks in it.

Helms is “possibly wearing a purple tank top, pink shorts, and flip flops. Has tattoo ‘Josh’ on right hand. Suspect is biological mother of Brooklyn. Suspects left with Brooklyn this morning (8/16/2020) around 9 a.m. in a white Honda Civic with paper tags from Sea Gull Way, Ocean Isle Beach,” according to deputies.

