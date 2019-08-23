NC couple wins $1 million in lottery while celebrating wedding anniversary

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WECT) – A special education teacher from Emerald Isle says his wife’s request for pizza is the reason they hit the Cash 5 jackpot.

William Scott said his wife Molly wanted to celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary with pizza, so he complied. On his way home from picking up the pizza, he stopped at the Coastal Mart in Emerald Isle to pick up a Cash 5 ticket.

Little did he know, the Scotts would have extra cash to celebrate their anniversary.

He checked the ticket the next day when his wife told him someone from Emerald Isle won the Cash 5 jackpot.

“I thought, ‘What are the odds that this could be me?’” Scott said. “Then she said the ticket was sold at the Coastal Mart. I thought, ‘Wait. This really could be me.’ When I checked the numbers and saw that I had the winning ticket I couldn’t believe it.”

Scott claimed his $1,112,709 prize and ultimately took home $787,242 after the required state and federal tax withholding. He plans to use the money for retirement.

“As a school teacher you never imagine six figures,” Scott said. “To know that we have this for retirement is just a blessing. I don’t know what I did to deserve this.”

