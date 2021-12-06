NC Court of Appeals indefinitely delays filing for some races over new district maps lawsuits

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – The North Carolina Court of Appeals has indefinitely delayed candidate filing in the U.S. House and state House and Senate races for 2022.

The move comes as filing period was set to begin at noon but multiple lawsuits have been filed in response to the new district maps approved by state lawmakers.

Judges last week rejected requests in redistricting lawsuits to delay the primary date and thus candidate filing.

There are also March primaries for legislative seats and county offices.

