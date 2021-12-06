NC Court of Appeals indefinitely delays filing for some races over new district maps lawsuits

North Carolina news

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) The North Carolina Court of Appeals has indefinitely delayed candidate filing in the U.S. House and state House and Senate races for 2022.

The move comes as filing period was set to begin at noon but multiple lawsuits have been filed in response to the new district maps approved by state lawmakers.

Judges last week rejected requests in redistricting lawsuits to delay the primary date and thus candidate filing.

There are also March primaries for legislative seats and county offices.

This story will be updated as it develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories