RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A western North Carolina city’s decision to remove a monument honoring a Civil War-era governor has been upheld by the state Court of Appeals.

An appeals panel unanimously affirmed Tuesday a Superior Court judge’s decision last year to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a historic preservation group. The group opposed the demolition of the obelisk honoring former Gov. Zebulon Vance in Asheville.

The obelisk was dismantled but the base has remained in place pending appeals.

Vance also was a U.S. senator and Confederate military officer.

The obelisk is one of many Confederate statues and memorials taken down amid recent protests for racial justice.