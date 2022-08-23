WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina crack dealer will spend more than six years in prison for drug and gun offenses, prosecutors said.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Rasul Gatford, 31, of Wilmington, received his 74-month sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty in March to charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (crack) and possessing a firearm as a felon.

Prosecutors said in court that the Wilmington Police Department learned of Gatford’s drug trafficking last October and arrested him on Oct. 28 for distributing crack.

During his arrest, officers said they found the drug on him and a search of his home turned up crack, marijuana, drug manufacturing equipment and a gun.

Prosecutors say he was on supervised release after his 2013 conviction for using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime and aiding and abetting.