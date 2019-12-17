NC tractor-trailer driver rescued after cab crushed against pole during wreck

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials rescued a driver after a tractor-trailer crashed into a pole on Interstate 77 in Huntersville Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the incident happened on I-77 northbound prior to Exit 23 (Gilead Road).

Officials say a tractor-trailer crashed into a large sign pole, and the driver had to be extricated. Photos showed the cab of the truck was smashed between the metal pole and the trailer when the big-rig jackknifed.

The right two general-purpose lanes were closed in the area where the crash happened.

Drivers are advised to use caution and yield to responding units as officials work to clear the scene.

No further information was released about this crash.

