NC customer kills teen robbery suspect, injures another, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police say an armed customer shot two robbery suspects, killing one at a gas station in northwest Charlotte early Thursday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they were called to the 7-Eleven on Brookshire Boulevard near Lawton Road, where they found a male inside with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the suspects held the customer at gunpoint and aggressively robbed him. They then attempted to do the same to the clerk.

At some point, police say that customer, who had a concealed carry permit, felt his life was in danger when he pulled out his gun and shot both suspects.

The suspects have been identified as 16-year-old Qwanterrius Stafford and 17-year-old Brenna Harris. Stafford was taken to the hospital where he died from injuries suffered in the shooting.

Harris fled the business and was later taken to the hospital by medic to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Two handguns were recovered as evidence from the crime scene. One gun was determined to be in Stafford’s possession during the armed robbery. The other gun was determined to belong to the customer.

Upon release from the hospital, Harris was taken to police headquarters and charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and armed robbery from person.

Police say they are not looking for any additional people in the case.

Homicide investigators, as well as the district attorney, will determine whether the shooting was justified and if the customer will face any charges.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Detectives are working to gather information and ask anyone who may know anything about the shooting to call them at 704-432-TIPS. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now