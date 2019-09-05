NC customers in path of Dorian eligible for free unlimited data, texts, calls

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Verizon’s unlimited calling, texts and data offer has been expanded to include customers in North Carolina in Hurricane Dorian’s path.

Wednesday through Monday, customers who live in the following counties qualify for the free service:

North Carolina: Beaufort County, Brunswick County, Carteret County, Craven County, Currituck County, Dare County, Duplin County, Jones County, New Hanover County, Onslow County, Pamlico County, Pender County, Perquimans County, Sampson County, Tyrrell County, Washington County

South Carolina: Beaufort County, Berkeley County, Charleston County, Colleton County, Dorchester County, Georgetown County, Horry County, Jasper County

Georgia: Appling County, Bacon County, Bulloch County, Charlton County, Clinch County, Echols County, Evans County, Screven County, Tattnall County, Ware County, Washington County

Florida: Brevard County, Clay County, Duval County, Flagler County, Glades County, Hendry County, Highlands County, Indian River County, Martin County, Nassau County, Okeechobee County, Osceola County, Palm Beach County, Putnam County, Seminole County, St. Johns County, St. Lucie County, Volusia County

Customers can verify eligibility for call, text, and data relief by entering their zip code here or by calling customer care at 1.888.294.6804.

US Cellular offers unlimited data usage and waived late fees

In addition to Verizon, US Cellular is offering unlimited data usage and waiving late fees for customers in 311 NC zip codes from September 4 to September 10.

US Cellular customers in New Hanover County as well as Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Brunswick, Camden, Carteret, Chowan, Columbus, Craven, Dare, Duplin, Edgecombe, Gates, Greene, Halifax, Hertford, Hyde, Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Nash, Northampton, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Pitt , Robeson, Sampson, Tyrrell, Washington, Wayne and Wilson counties.

To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit www.uscellular.com.

