NC dad and child displaced after minivan crashes into apartment

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Multiple people were treated for injuries after a minivan slammed into a Salisbury apartment Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Cedar Drive off of Airport Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle, officials said.

The driver and at least one passenger were treated for injuries.

A man and his son were displaced from the apartment because of the damage.

Officials said they are not sure what caused the driver to veer off the road.

No other information was released.

