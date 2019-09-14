NC dad charged after baby dies at hospital

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) – An arrest has been made in connection with the death of an infant from Burke County earlier this week.

On September 4, the parents of the infant brought him to Carolina Health Care System – Blue Ridge. Officials say the baby, who was unresponsive, was then transported Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.

“Based on reports from the Emergency Department staff and staff at Levine’s, Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division and Burke County Department of Social Services responded to Levine’s and began an investigation,” a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office states.

During the investigation, on Monday, September 9, the boy passed away while at the hospital. An official cause of death has not been released.

Investigators said then they had interviewed several witnesses and would present their findings to the District Attorney’s Office upon completion.

On Friday, officials with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office placed Maurice Dashawn Springs, 23, under arrest in connection with the death. Springs was confirmed as the father of the infant.

Springs was charged with second-degree murder without regard for human life and remains in custody.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.