GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A father has died after he and his son suffered burns in a house fire in Greensboro last month.

Firefighters were called to the home on Donegal Drive on October 23 about a fire where they found Michael Horlick and his son both suffering from burns.

“Be advised the father’s room is burning…and the room is on the third floor. (The) father is possibly injured,” dispatchers told first responders.

“He was caught in the fire. he’s got burns all on him,” the son said in the 911 call.

You could also hear the son telling dispatchers Horlick was still inside the burning home trying to tend to his burns.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Horlick, 63, died on Tuesday, according to the family. His daughter said that he fought hard while he was in the hospital.

The fire was determined to be an accident.

The family has set up a GoFundMe.