RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina father and son were sentenced for submitting fraudulent loan applications for more than $1.7 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans, according to officials.

Officials said Izzat Freitekh, 57, was sentenced to four years in prison and his son, Tarik Freitekh, 35, was sentenced to 87 months in prison.

Government officials said they “previously seized and secured the forfeiture of approximately $1.3 million in PPP funds illegally obtained by the Freitekhs, which has been returned to a victim lender.”

Officials said that the Freitekhs got the roughly $1.7 million by submitting “multiple fraudulent PPP loan applications for companies owned by Izzat Freitekh” and then made illegal transactions, which included making “$30,000 payments to family members.”

Both Izzat Freitekh and Tarik Freitekh were also convicted of money laundering and other offences in March, according to officials.