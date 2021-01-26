NC dad still on the run after toddler daughter left alone dies following family dispute, officials say

LAKE, Miss. (AP/WNCN) — A North Carolina dad is still on the run after he and his wife abandoned their children and one was later found dead in Mississippi over the weekend, officials say.

A 2-year-old girl was found dead in an abandoned pickup truck in central Mississippi after her Salisbury, North Carolina family was traveling through Mississippi on I-20.

The girl’s 7-year-old sibling has been taken into protective custody after being found by hunters in Scott County on Saturday.

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said authorities were still searching for James Harrison Jr., who is the father of the girl and stepfather of the boy.

Harrison was last seen on Friday and appeared to be delusional, according to a resident of the area who spoke to him. Lee said he may have been suffering from hypothermia.

The resident told investigators Harrison never asked for help and said he was looking for his girlfriend. Harrison is also a type 1 diabetic and is without medicine. His cell phone has not been on since Thursday.

Lee says Harrison and the two children were reported missing Friday by the children’s mother. She told deputies that she last saw her family Thursday after an argument with Harrison.

The mother, Amy Harrison, said she got out of the truck at a gas station in the town of Lake. Investigators are trying to find out why she waited a day to report her family missing.

The couple was arguing over drug use and were on the way to visit a family member’s grave in the area, Magnolia State Live reported.

Lee said authorities were searching for Harrison in Scott and Newton counties. Amy Harrison is in custody at the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for charges of child neglect.