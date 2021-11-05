NC dad tells his kids to shut their eyes as they pass ‘mangled’ dead person lying beside highway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was found dead on U.S. 52 south in Winston-Salem, forcing crews to shut down the highway for hours Thursday, according to Winston-Salem police.

At about 6:48 a.m. Thursday, officers received a report from a witness that there was a possible body on U.S. 52 south, near the off-ramp for Salem Parkway north.

At the scene, officers confirmed that the report was true.

Both southbound lanes of U.S. 52 were closed from Thursday morning until around 2 p.m.

Police have not yet released any identifying details about the victim, and there’s no word on the victim’s cause of death.

Police continue to investigate.

People driving down U.S. 52 Thursday morning said it was a gruesome scene.

Chad Gaskins was driving his two children to school. When he saw two Winston-Salem police officers blocking off one of the lanes, he told his children to close their eyes.

“As I was passing by I looked over and without a shadow of a doubt it was a body that looked to be, to me, in one of those black contractor trash bags,” Gaskins said.

He said it was a difficult scene to stomach, even as an Air Force veteran.

“To me, it was so mangled and destroyed, it looked like whoever this individual was had been hit by vehicle after vehicle,” Gaskins said.

WGHP crews saw police using items from a forensics unit truck, and placing yellow markers on the ground.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol at (336) 728-3904. You can also contact the Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717, which allows you to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.