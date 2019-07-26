NC dad who lost home to Florence, wife to cancer, looking to ‘jam’ with local musicians

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – It’s been a rough few months for Johnathon Henderson, of Currie.

He’s a single dad who’s running 24/7 ensuring his daughter’s OK.

“I use music as form of therapy,” said Henderson. “I’m sure there are other parents who can relate.”

That’s why Henderson posted an ad on Craigslist. He’s hoping other parents, who share his passion, would like to get together and “jam.”

He shared his story with a few lines hoping to make a connection.

“I’m 31 years old, preferably looking for other parents in their 30s as well…” the post goes on to read.

Henderson is looking to make a connection. Not a love connection, unless you count people who share a love of music.

“All I’ve ever wanted to do was play in a band, for as long as I can remember,” said Henderson, “but life just gets in the way.”

The last year has not been kind. Hurricane Florence pounded the land where the family homestead sits. The rising water destroying his home.

If that wasn’t bad enough, his wife was battling cancer. In October, Florence robbed him of his home and four months later, cancer robbed him of his wife.

“Once they opened her up and saw what they were dealing with the doctors said, ‘I don’t know if she’s going to make it. We’ll do the best we can,’” he said.

So, now more than ever, he’s finding solace in his guitar.

“That time I spend is just a form of therapy,” said Henderson. “It helps me clear my head.

You can see his Craigslist ad here.

“I just would like to spend some with people who love it as much as I do,” says Henderson with a smile. “Just other people who don’t get to have conversations with other adults during the day.”

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now