NC daughter fired gun into dad’s home, deputies say

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) – A woman is accused of firing a gun into her father’s home Sunday.

According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence in the 100 block of Vinegar Hill Road in Tabor City in reference to a shooting.

When deputies arrived, a resident told them that his daughter, Sherry Lynn Loika, tried to enter his home through a rear door, officials said.

After the father told her to leave, she began to kick and hit the door, according to deputies.

A shot was then fired into the residence. No one was struck by the bullet.

Loika, 33, was taken into custody and has been charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. She was booked under a $10,000 bond.

