RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina mother and her young daughter were honored this month after they survived a crash that killed another person, officials said.

Beulah Coley and her 5-year-old daughter, Cora, live in Taylorsville and were hospitalized after a massive car wreck about two years ago.

While coming back from a weekend getaway at their family’s mountain cabin — the mom and daughter were less than 2 miles from their home in Taylorsville when the deadly wreck happened.

As they were on N.C. 16 in Alexander County, a man driving Nissan Rogue in the oncoming lane ran off the highway — he then over-corrected and hit their Nissan SUV head-on, officials said.

Beulah Coley and her 5-year-old daughter, Cora, during their recovery from the wreck. NCDOT photo

The man driving the car, who also lived in Taylorsville, died at the scene, according to WJZY.

But Coley and her daughter were airlifted to Charlotte and survived — only because they were wearing their seatbelts, doctors at the hospital told them during their lengthy recovery.

This month, the pair are honored with the “Saved By the Belt Award” as part of the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

“We were told numerous times in the hospital that we would likely not have survived if we had not been appropriately restrained,” Coley said in a news release from the NCDOT about the May 2020 wreck.

The mother added that their injuries were among the worst their doctors had ever seen.

“Although it’s been hard to watch her suffer, I’m so grateful to be here with my baby,” the mother said about her daughter in the news release. “I’ve always buckled up – but now I have an even greater desire to share our story and encourage everyone else to take this simple and potentially life-saving precaution.”