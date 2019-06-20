NC daycare worker accused of intentionally dropping 11-month-old child

Bethan Pringle. (Courtesy of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook via WECT)

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WECT) – A North Carolina day care worker is accused of intentionally dropping an infant in her care, according to deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

Behtan Pringle, 23, was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and booked into the Onslow County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

Sheriff’s office officials said they were contacted on June 10 by the Childcare Network Daycare in Sneads Ferry about an 11-month-old boy who was taken to the hospital earlier in the day due to head trauma.

The daycare said it later learned that the child was purposefully dropped by a worker.

The sheriff’s office said it conducted an investigation and determined that Pringle was the worker responsible for the child’s injuries.

Medical professionals advised investigators that the infant will physically recover from his injuries.

