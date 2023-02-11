RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Democratic Party chose a new leader on Saturday.

Anderson Clayton was elected by the party for a new two-year chairperson term.

Clayton, of Roxboro, is chairwoman of the Person County Democratic Party.

She succeeds Bobbie Richardson, who is a former member of the North Carolina General Assembly.

Richardson issued a statement Saturday after Clayton was elected.

“We will move forward because we have to — the stakes are too high,” Richardson wrote on Twitter. “The gavel is now in [Richardson’s] hands to unite us and to beat those who are stripping away our freedoms and our rights. I’m honored to have served NC Democrats and we will continue to show up and show out.”