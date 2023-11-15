RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Earlier this year, Republicans in the General Assembly redrew the district maps for the state legislature, which will be in effect for next year’s election.

Under the new Senate districts, Democratic Sens. Lisa Grafstein and Jay Chaudhuri both live in the same district.

To avoid running against each other in a primary, Grafstein recently moved to the new 13th district which includes portions of southern Wake County.

Under the state constitution, legislators are required to live in the district they represent for one year before the election.

However, by making that move, Grafstein no longer lives in the district she was elected to represent currently. Republicans say as a result she should resign.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the NC GOP said, “North Carolina voters deserve representation in accordance with the N.C. Constitution, not absent representatives busy searching for a more desirable soapbox from which to pander to the radical left. Sen. Grafstein should resign now.”

CBS 17 has reached out to Sen. Grafstein’s office for comment on the NCGOP’s call for her resignation and is waiting to hear back.