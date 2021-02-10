NC Democratic Senators file school reopening bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Democratic North Carolina Senators have filed their own school reopening bill on Wednesday – a day after the Senate passed the Republican version of it.

Sens. Dan Blue (Wake) and Don Davis (Greene) are the primary sponsors of Senate Bill 78 which calls for students kindergarten through twelfth grade to have access to in-person learning.

The bill also says middle and high schools should operate under Plan B unless state guidance changes to allow for Plan A for them.

On Tuesday, the Senate voted 29-15 to pass the Republican’s school reopening bill.

The Republican bill calls for pre-K through third grade to be allowed back under Plan A, which calls for minimal social distancing. All other grades would return in three-cohort rotations to comply with Plan B, which calls for six feet of social distancing.

The House will take it up next.

