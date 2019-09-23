NC Democrats ask for Republicans to take lie-detector test after Sept. 11 veto override vote

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina political leaders continue to butt heads following a vote on Sept. 11 to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the state budget.

The latest developments included Rep. Darren Jackson (D-Wake) asking for Republican lawmakers to submit to a polygraph test.

Jackson, in a Monday press conference, accused Republican lawmakers of lying about a series of events which led to the vote. Democrats said members of their party were out at Sept. 11 memorial services during the vote.

House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) held a press conference Monday afternoon to respond to Jackson’s statements.

“I said from the beginning when I saw a chance to take a vote, I was going to take it,” he said.

Moore further contended that many of the absent Democrats were working on the district re-mapping instead of attending Sept. 11 memorials.

“If there was a plan to override a veto, don’t you think I would have had us (Republicans) at full strength,” Moore asked.

Jackson said he’s reviewed video of the session but hasn’t been able to obtain a copy of the video.

Moore said at the beginning of his press conference that the General Assembly police chief would be showing the footage from the Sept. 10 and 11 sessions to members of the media.

Media members were able to watch the video under the supervision of the police chief, but could not release it to the public.

Jackson also insisted Republican leaders take a polygraph test regarding the events surrounding the budget veto override vote.

“Look, this isn’t the Maury Povich show,” Moore said.

House Rules Chairman Rep. David R. Lewis (R-Harnett) also released the following statement in response to Jackson’s press conference:

“Rep. Jackson’s threat of a lawsuit demonstrates the Democrats’ continued Sue ‘Til Blue efforts for when they don’t receive the outcomes they want. The Democratic Minority Leader is trying to keep this story relevant by orchestrating a publicity stunt during a slow legislative news week with the goal of revising his previous statements. I don’t need to change the narrative or revise any statements: I stand by my previous remarks.”

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now