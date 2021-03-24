NC Democrats file bill to make sure a nurse is in every public school

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Democrats in the North Carolina General Assembly filed a bill aimed at funding to make sure a school nurse is in every public school.

Senate Bill 331 was filed on Monday.

The bill states “employing school nurses has been shown to have a critical and positive impact on the health, well-being, and educational success of public school students in kindergarten through grade 12 due to services directed toward keeping students healthy, in class, and ready to learn.”

Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, the bill states there is an “even greater need” to make sure that all schools can provide a full-time, permanent nurse for every school in the unit.

According to the bill’s draft, the proposed funding of $102,000,000 would come from the General Fund to the Department of Public Instruction in recurring funds for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.