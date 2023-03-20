RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A group of Democrats on Monday called for the state to scrap a planned phaseout of North Carolina’s corporate income tax, as Republicans consider further tax cuts in their upcoming budget proposals.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) unveiled his budget plan last week, calling for North Carolina to leave the corporate income tax rate at 2.5 percent. The budget Republicans crafted in 2021, and that Cooper signed into law, would incrementally reduce that tax rate to zero by 2030.

“We don’t really have a budget surplus. We actually just have unpaid bills. We have needs that have not been met over the last few years,” Sen. Lisa Grafstein (D-Wake) said. “We have record shortages across state government, across education, we have record unmet needs in terms of behavioral healthcare and mental health issues.”

The governor also proposed leaving the personal income tax rate at the current 4.75 percent for people making more than $200,000 per year. For anyone making under that amount, their income tax rate would continue to fall to 3.99 percent in 2027.

Cooper’s administration said those tax proposals would generate about $289 million in revenue for the state in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

“I think it’s important that we concentrate our tax cuts for the working families,” Gov. Cooper said when asked about the plan. “We also want to maintain the funding that we need to make the investments in education that we need as well.”

Cooper has proposed average pay raises of 18 percent for teachers and principals over the next two years.

Meanwhile, Republican legislative leaders quickly dismissed the governor’s budget plan after he released it last week, describing it as “unrealistic” and “reckless,” pointing to his proposed 18 percent increase in spending next year.

“We’ve heard the concerns in the past of, if you cut taxes you’re not going to have enough money to fund government. I just don’t know that that argument carries any weight at this point,” Senate leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) said.

Sen. Berger added that Republicans are having “a good bit of discussion” about lowering income tax rates further than currently planned and having those cuts go into effect sooner.

On Monday, the conservative Carolina Partnership for Reform released results from a poll where they asked voters about various potential amendments to the state constitution, including capping the state’s personal income tax at 4 percent.

In the poll, that was conducted in late February and early March, 66 percent of voters said they would support that change while 22 percent said they oppose it.

In 2018, Republicans put a similar proposed amendment on the ballot, capping the personal income tax rate at 7 percent. Voters approved that by a margin of 57-43.

No bill has been filed to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot addressing the state income tax.

Such a move requires a three-fifths vote of the General Assembly.

The governor cannot veto a proposed constitutional amendment. It takes a simple majority of voters to approve an amendment.

CBS 17 reached out to the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce about the issue. Spokesperson Kate Payne declined to address the Governor’s specific budget proposal but said, “We want our tax rates, both personal and corporate, to be the most competitive. Right now, the biggest challenge to that is our franchise tax and we will continue to advocate for its elimination.”