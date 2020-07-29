NC Department of Information Technology wants to hear from you about broadband access, speeds

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Now is the time to make your voice heard when it comes to broadband access, or lack of it, in your community.

The North Carolina Department of Information Technology recently launched the NC Broadband Survey for the purpose of gathering information on locations that do not have acceptable levels of internet access and speeds across the state.

According to a release from NCDIT, the “information gathered from the survey will provide clear data to guide investment of funds through the state’s Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grant program, inform research and policy recommendations, and support strategic targeting of additional funding streams.”

Residents are asked to visit their website to take the online survey. If you do not have internet access, you can text “internet” to (919) 750-0553. Standard text messaging rates will apply. If you only have a landline or a cellphone that doesn’t have texting capability, you should call (919) 750-0553 and a voice response system will ask several questions and register your information in the database as having no internet access.

According to the NCDIT, feedback given to them “directly impacts grants and infrastructure funding in your community.”