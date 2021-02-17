NC Department of Insurance establishes tornado victim assistance center in Brunswick County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – North Carolina Department Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey will open the emergency command center for tornado victims in Brunswick County Wednesday at 9 a.m.

People whose property was affected by Monday night’s tornado will be able to get help at the victims’ assistance center at the Lion’s Paw Clubhouse at 351 Ocean Ridge Parkway SW, Ocean Isle Beach.

Consumer experts will be on hand to assist area residents with concerns regarding damage from the tornado. Staff can help them file an insurance claim or answer their insurance-related questions or connect directly with their insurance company.

People should bring their insurance card and a list of their personal items damaged in the storm (if that is possible).

Commissioner Causey will tour the storm damaged area and meet with storm victims.

Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of those who died or were injured in the overnight tornado in Brunswick County. These pictures were taken inside the hardest hit area of Ocean Ridge Plantation in Ocean Isle. We know this is a very difficult time. pic.twitter.com/Av1YoE7fP4 — NC Department of Insurance (@NCInsuranceDept) February 16, 2021

