NC Department of Justice to appeal federal judge’s ruling on voter ID law

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s attorney general said the state’s Department of Justice will appeal a federal judge’s decision to put a temporary hold on the state’s voter ID law.

U.S. District Court Judge Loretta Biggs’s decision prevents North Carolina from requiring voters to provide identification starting in 2020.

The Republican leaders of the state House and Senate had previously asked North Carolina’s Department of Justice to appeal.

Attorney General Josh Stein said the Department will not seek a stay before the state’s primary “to avoid any further voter confusion” as absentee voting begins in 11 days.

The federal court advised last week that Biggs would formally block the photo ID requirement until a lawsuit filed by state NAACP and others is resolved. Her decision provided insight into why she blocked the law, which she said was similar to a 2013 law that a federal appeals court struck down in 2016.

“The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit will review the district court’s decision, but we anticipate that photo identification will not be required to vote in the primary per the district court’s decision,” the state’ Department of Justice said in a release.

That court said the photo ID and other voter restrictions were approved with intentional racial discrimination in mind, and Biggs said the newest version of the law was no different in that respect.

