NC Department of Public Safety to host juvenile justice hiring event Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Department of Public Safety will host a juvenile justice hiring event at the Dillon Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The focus for this event is to hire youth services behavioral specialists at Dillon JDC. There are also plenty of positions available at other state-run juvenile justice facilities, as well as in other areas of juvenile justice.

If you are hired to work at Dillon JDC or any state-operated juvenile justice facility, employees are eligible to receive the North Carolina state benefits plan, which includes a competitive salary.

Event organizers plan to complete as much of the hiring process on the day of the event if possible.

The qualifications for the youth services behavioral specialist position include a bachelor’s degree in a related human services field such as criminal justice, sociology, education, religion, or similar subjects.

This includes twenty-five semester hours of coursework related to the human services field; a bachelor’s degree in a human services field, criminal justice, or related human services field, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

The hiring will take place at the Dillon Regional Juvenile Detention Center. For more information, click here.