NC deputies arrest 13 on prostitution charges

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies in Alamance County arrested thirteen people on charges related to prostitution on Wednesday, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Alamance County deputies conducted an operation targeting people involved in prostitution and human trafficking happening in and around Alamance County.

As a result of the operation, investigators arrested thirteen people for crimes related to solicitation of prostitution and possession of illegal narcotics.

These cases are ongoing, and additional charges are possible from the ACSO

Anyone with information related to prostitution or human trafficking is strongly encouraged to

contact a member of the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Human Exploitation Team at (336) 570-

6300.