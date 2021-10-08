NC deputies arrest 2 after ‘weapon of mass destruction,’ meth found inside stolen truck

WHITE LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A call on Thursday regarding a suspicious vehicle led Bladen County deputies to the arrest of two suspects, including one who had a weapon of mass destruction and methamphetamine, according to Bladen County Sheriff James A. McKiver.

After responding to the call and learning that the suspicious vehicle was a 2003 Chevrolet truck that had been stolen from LaGrange in Lenoir County, deputies approached the vehicle to speak with the people inside.

William Matthew Campbell, 34, of Fountain, and Sarah Jane Pierce, 42, of Pikeville, were found inside the truck parked on a dirt road off U.S. Route 701 outside White Lake.

Campbell is accused of trying to drive away when deputies approached the vehicle to speak with the pair.

While trying to leave the scene, Campbell “reached behind his back under the seat in an attempt to possibly retrieve” a sawed-off .22 rifle and was subsequently stunned with a Taser “after several commands to comply were not followed,” the sheriff’s office said.

Campbell was transported to the hospital to be examined for the Taser stun and was then released back into the custody of the sheriff’s office.

In connection with the Bladen County incident, Campbell is charged with:

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a weapon of mass destruction

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Carrying a concealed weapon

Resisting a public officer

In addition to the Bladen County charges, Campbell was also charged with outstanding warrants from Pitt County on the following charges:

Assault on a female

Habitual misdemeanor assault (two counts)

First-degree kidnapping

Assault with a deadly weapon

Felony probation violations

Pierce was also arrested along with Campbell. She is charged with possession of stolen goods.

Both Campbell and Pierce were taken to the Bladen County Detention Center where Campbell received a $51,000 secured bond on the Bladen County charges and a $25,000 secured bond on the Pitt County charges.

Pierce was given a $5,000 secured bond.

“I am very proud of the way our deputies handled this potentially deadly situation. This suspect did not want to be taken into custody and was reaching for a rifle when he was tazed by our deputy,” said McKiver.