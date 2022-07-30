CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office has taken three men into custody accused of sex crimes against children.

In a post on social media Friday, the sheriff’s office listed the men all accused of sex crimes of varying degrees.

Fred Kennedy, 77, was arrested for being a fugitive out of Missouri. His bond was set at $500,000 secured and is currently being held at the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office detention center.



His pending charges out of Missouri include two counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy/deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 12 years of age and two counts of incest.



On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office, along with North Carolina SBI, apprehended 36-year-old Jonathan Alexander Carriveau. He has been charged with eight counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held on an $80,000 secure bond.



That same day, the sheriff’s office apprehended 27-year-old Zachary Christopher Gardner. He has been charged with 5 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held on a $25,000 secure bond.