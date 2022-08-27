MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Maxton man after finding a missing woman’s remains, according to authorities.

Glenn Locklear III, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death by disturbing/dismembering human remains and altering/destroying evidence.

The woman was last seen on video walking through the Red Hill community in July, and was seen by witnesses through the middle of August, according to the sheriff’s office. The body was found Wednesday in a wooded area along Juanita Road.

Officials believe the woman’s body is of 20-year-old Wendy Jones, of Maxton. However, it has not received full confirmation.

“What we witnessed at this crime scene is something I would wish on no one. Having to tell the family they could not see their own daughter is really hard” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a written announcement. “What we witnessed at this crime scene is something I would wish on no one. Having to tell the family they could not see their own daughter is really hard.”