Note: The accompanying video explains how Crime Stoppers pays for anonymous tips on crime

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a suspect on drug-related charges after he recently bonded out on other charges.

On October 10, deputies executed a search warrant on Gregory Dion Randolph, 56, of 223 West 9th Street in Washington. They seized 12 grams of cocaine and $1,715.

This search warrant stemmed from deputies conducting multiple controlled purchases of cocaine from Randolph in the Washington area. After serving the search warrant and collecting evidence, deputies arrested Gregory Dion Randolph and charged him with two counts of Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Cocaine within 1,000 feet of a Park, Felony Maintain a Dwelling to Keep and Sell Controlled Substances and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Randolph was being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center under no bond. Before that, he had been out of jail on a $15,000 secured bond from a prior drug and weapons offense in July of this year.

Anyone with information regarding suspected drug sale/use or any other crime are encouraged to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 946-7111. You can also submit tips anonymously by contacting Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at (252) 974-6400 or submit confidential tips online at www.p3tips.com/195.