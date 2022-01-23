NC deputies arrest Richland man for sex crimes with minor

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County, North Carolina, officials issued a search warrant on Wednesday and later arrested a man after reports indicated that an adult was having sexual relations with a minor.

A search warrant was executed on Herlano Leandrea Corey, 39, at his residence in Richlands after reports indicated he was a family friend of the victim.

The juvenile was interviewed by the Child Advocacy Center and disclosed she had a sexual relationship with Corey multiple times over the course of a two-year period.

Corey confessed to detectives and admitted to multiple incidents with the victim, but also other sex acts over the course of two years, with the last time coming in December.

Corey was taken in front of the magistrate and charged with four counts of felony first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and given a $300,000 secured bond. He is currently in the Onslow County Detention Center awaiting his first court appearance.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are anticipated.