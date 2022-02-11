NC deputies arrest woman and 2 men for sex trafficking 15-year-old girl

(From left) Walter Ardey, Erica Cheeks, and Keith Henderson. (Courtesy of the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office)

CONCORD, N.C (WNCN) – North Carolina detectives using a “known escort service” to try to find potential underage sex trafficking victims successfully recovered a 15-year-old girl and arrested three people, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

The operation took place on Jan. 25 in the Concord Mills area. The three suspects “were utilizing the minor victim to profit from sexual acts,” the sheriff’s office said.

Walter Ardrey, 40, was arrested on the day of the operation. He was charged with human trafficking of a minor, promoting prostitution of a minor, and misdemeanor flee and elude. Keith Henderson, 32, was also arrested. He was charged with human trafficking of a minor, promoting prostitution of a minor, and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance.

Henderson and Ardrey, both of Charlotte, had extensive criminal histories.

Erica Cheeks, 34, was arrested in Charlotte on Feb. 2. on charges of human trafficking a child victim and promote prostitution of a minor. Deputies said that “additional charges are pending.”

All three are each being held on a $750,000 secured bond.

None of the three suspects were related to the victim.