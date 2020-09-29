NC deputies asking for your help naming new K-9

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help naming their newest K-9.
Deputies say she’s a 7-week-old bloodhound that needs a “cool” name.
The unnamed Bloodhound will be assigned to Deputy Sheriff Josh Deese and will hopefully be ready to work after six to eight months of extensive training and socialization.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking that you post your pick on their Facebook page.
They will then narrow the names down to a top 10 list next week, and you’ll be able to vote on your favorite.
