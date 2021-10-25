NC deputies find body during search for missing person in Robeson County

The scene Monday afternoon after a body was found in Robeson County. WBTW photo

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW/WNCN) — Robeson County deputies are investigating after a body was found Monday, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

The body was found during a missing person search operation in the area of Tom M Road near N.C. 710 between Rowland and Pembroke, Wilkins said.

The body has not yet been identified.

In the last two weeks, deputies have been searching for a woman who worked in Fayetteville and vanished on Sept. 26.

Jessica Lawrence, of St. Pauls, was not reported missing until Oct. 12. She was heading on a trip to Pembroke with her boyfriend before she vanished.

No other information was immediately available.

