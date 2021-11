YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen in Yadkin County was shot and killed on Thursday night, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 8 p.m., deputies received a call about a shooting at a home on Gospel Way Church Road, southeast of Yadkinville.

Arriving deputies found a 17-year-old who had been shot.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.