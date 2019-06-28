NC deputies investigate boat crash along Intracoastal Waterway

TOPSAIL ISLAND, N.C. (WNCN) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a boat wreck in the Intracoastal Waterway at the New River Inlet.

Authorities said Friday that a dive boat discovered the crashed boat, which was found just north of Topsail Island.

Image from Onslow County Sheriff’s Office

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and the North Carolina Marine Patrol are also investigating.

No one was injured, however, officials are asking people who know anything about the crash to call authorities, deputies said in a news release.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $2,500 for valuable information that helps law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

