NC deputies investigate shooting along highway, 1 person taken to hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were responding to a shooting that happened Monday evening.

Officials with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the incident on U.S. Highway 264 just east of Memorial Drive.

One person was taken to Vidant Medical Center. There was no word on the victim’s condition.

Traffic on U.S. 264 eastbound was being restricted near the Coca-Cola bottling facility. Drivers were asked to take a different route, if possible.

An investigation was still ongoing Monday night and no further details were available.