NC deputies investigate death of 3-month-old baby

by: Dennis Wayman

Posted: / Updated:

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies responded to Hillcreek Road, North of Laurinburg, around 3:30 p.m., according to Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey.

The sheriff says that further information will be released after the autopsy from the state medical examiner.

